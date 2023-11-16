Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.86.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hub Group Price Performance
HUBG opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
