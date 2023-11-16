Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG opened at $76.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group

(Get Free Report

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

