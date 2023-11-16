HireRight (NYSE:HRT) & TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Head-To-Head Review

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) and TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

HireRight has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueBlue has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of HireRight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of TrueBlue shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of HireRight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of TrueBlue shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireRight $731.20 million 0.04 -$705,000.00 ($0.25) -38.92 TrueBlue $2.25 billion 0.19 $62.27 million ($0.16) -84.37

This table compares HireRight and TrueBlue’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TrueBlue has higher revenue and earnings than HireRight. TrueBlue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HireRight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HireRight and TrueBlue, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireRight 0 5 3 0 2.38 TrueBlue 0 0 1 0 3.00

HireRight currently has a consensus price target of $12.26, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. TrueBlue has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.74%. Given TrueBlue’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TrueBlue is more favorable than HireRight.

Profitability

This table compares HireRight and TrueBlue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireRight N/A N/A N/A TrueBlue -0.23% 4.78% 2.35%

Summary

TrueBlue beats HireRight on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. HireRight Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries. Its PeopleManagement segment offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing, and commercial driver services, which includes on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The company's PeopleScout segment provides recruitment process outsourcing, talent advisory services, and managed service provider solutions including sourcing, screening, hiring, and onboarding services; operates Affinix, a technology platform which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning for real-time insights; and contingent labor programs including vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. TrueBlue, Inc. was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

