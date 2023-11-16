Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $9.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HT. Barclays raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.78 million, a P/E ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,077,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 1,234,641 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $10,846,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth $8,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 778,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile



Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

