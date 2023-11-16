Head-To-Head Contrast: Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) vs. Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northern Oil and Gas and Barnwell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 1 7 1 3.00 Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus target price of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.96%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $1.81 billion 2.04 $773.24 million $7.77 4.73 Barnwell Industries $28.55 million 0.92 $5.51 million ($0.09) -29.33

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Barnwell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Oil and Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 38.96% 49.08% 15.97% Barnwell Industries -3.76% -5.28% -2.79%

Risk and Volatility

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Barnwell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barnwell Industries pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Oil and Gas has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Northern Oil and Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Barnwell Industries on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii. It also owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

