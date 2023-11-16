Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.36.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,499,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after buying an additional 356,153 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,013,000 after buying an additional 69,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

