Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Shares of SUPV stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.57.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.32%.
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.
