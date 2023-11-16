Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 838.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 342,980 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth $728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 460.1% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 167,327 shares during the period. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Stories

