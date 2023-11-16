Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after buying an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after acquiring an additional 814,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,022,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,205,000 after acquiring an additional 889,795 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 2.2 %

GO opened at $29.69 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

