Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.82.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Generac has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Generac will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Generac by 92,616.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,109,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

