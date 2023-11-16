Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PLW opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.
About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
