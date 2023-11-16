Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth $31,409,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,768,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,568,000 after buying an additional 2,724,596 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $176,121,000 after buying an additional 2,467,668 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

