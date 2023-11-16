Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 378.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

