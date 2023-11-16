Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 102.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $161.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.48. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $162.23. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.