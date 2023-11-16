Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

