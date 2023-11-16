Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.