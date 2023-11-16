Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $177,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $134.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

