Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $167,000 Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 661,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,119,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 606,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

