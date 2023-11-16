Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,711 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.