Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.