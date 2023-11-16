Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 936 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

