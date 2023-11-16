Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 415 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

