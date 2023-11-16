Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fortis by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTS. Bank of America cut their price target on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

