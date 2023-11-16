FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of FMC worth $26,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in FMC by 93,630.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after buying an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FMC by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,341,000 after buying an additional 101,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,445,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer purchased 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

Shares of FMC opened at $54.70 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

