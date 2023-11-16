Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

