Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,467 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $127.69 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $374,312.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,532.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

