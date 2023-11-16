Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 21,446 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,446 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MYR Group worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYRG stock opened at $121.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at MYR Group

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,018,503.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

