Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 212 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Independent Bank worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,208,000 after buying an additional 688,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,144,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 732,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,093,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,216,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,654,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

