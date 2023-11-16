Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Trinity Industries worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TRN opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $290,459.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $290,459.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

