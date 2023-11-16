Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $70.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

