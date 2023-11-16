Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,611 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WMS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $119.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average of $112.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at $164,548,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $3,206,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,767,111.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,548,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,529 shares of company stock worth $70,677,039 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

