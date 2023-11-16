Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,476 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $222.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.98. The stock has a market cap of $314.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

