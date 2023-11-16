Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.85% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 62.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 4.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN alerts:

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBGX opened at $631.24 on Thursday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 52 week low of $362.62 and a 52 week high of $639.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $572.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.