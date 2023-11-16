Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Stepan worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stepan by 226.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 86.7% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Stepan by 306.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Stepan in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. CL King upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Performance

SCL opened at $80.19 on Thursday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Stepan had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 64.32%.

Stepan Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

