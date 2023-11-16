Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Trex worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Trex by 98,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084,187 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Trex by 2,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $53,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Trex by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,793,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,948,000 after purchasing an additional 877,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

NYSE TREX opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

