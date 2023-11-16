Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Anika Therapeutics worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANIK. Caligan Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 715,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 123,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $621,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 52.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.70. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

