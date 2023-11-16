Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,203 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Power Integrations worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Power Integrations by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after purchasing an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $35,392,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Power Integrations by 49.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $27,617,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 48.8% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 607,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after acquiring an additional 199,235 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $507,112.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,103.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,665,513.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,017 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $507,112.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,103.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,440 shares of company stock worth $2,118,582 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Power Integrations Trading Up 2.1 %

POWI opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.06.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.86%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

