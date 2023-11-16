Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,991 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of 8X8 worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,997 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $7,506,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 646,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,393 shares of company stock valued at $166,602. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 8X8

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.32.

8X8 Company Profile

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.