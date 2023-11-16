Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 275.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Northern Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $74.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.