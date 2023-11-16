Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU opened at $77.14 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,053 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

