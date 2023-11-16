Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,614 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of United States Steel worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,586 shares of company stock worth $770,632. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:X opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $35.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

