Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 78,144 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 137.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,144 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Ultra Clean worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 339,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 600,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $178,013.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.03. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

