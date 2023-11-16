First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get First United alerts:

View Our Latest Report on First United

First United Price Performance

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. First United has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.81.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 million. First United had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First United will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First United Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Institutional Trading of First United

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First United by 163.5% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 70,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.