First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Foundation worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 411.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $356.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.14. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently -1.23%.

FFWM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

