Financial Survey: Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) & Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) and Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investors Title and Trisura Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Title $283.39 million 0.99 $23.90 million $12.34 12.06 Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Investors Title has higher revenue and earnings than Trisura Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Title 0 0 0 0 N/A Trisura Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Investors Title and Trisura Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Trisura Group has a consensus price target of $0.55, suggesting a potential downside of 97.64%. Given Trisura Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trisura Group is more favorable than Investors Title.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Investors Title shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Investors Title shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Title and Trisura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Title 9.88% 9.51% 7.05% Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Investors Title beats Trisura Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investors Title

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It also provides services in connection with tax-deferred exchanges of like-kind property; acts as a qualified intermediary in tax-deferred exchanges of property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction, such as drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property. In addition, it serves as an exchange accommodation titleholder for accomplishing reverse exchanges when the taxpayers decide to acquire replacement property before selling the relinquished property. Further, the company offers investment management and trust services to individuals, companies, banks, and trusts; and consulting and management services to clients to start and operate a title insurance agency. It issues title insurance policies directly and through a network of agents in 23 states and the District of Columbia, primarily in the eastern half of the United States. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects. It provides risk solutions, including warranty programs to program administrators, managing general agents, captive insurance companies, affinity groups, and reinsurers. The company also offers corporate insurance products that comprise directors' and officers' insurance for public, private, and non-profit enterprises; errors and omissions liability insurance for enterprises and professionals; business office package insurance for enterprises and professionals; and fidelity insurance for commercial and financial institutions. Trisura Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.