FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $488.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.83.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

