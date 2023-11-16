Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 629.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

