ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 985,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $109.57.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

