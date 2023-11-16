Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Down 9.4% in October

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 100,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,354.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,240,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,952,000 after buying an additional 36,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 296,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,304,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 168,852 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,758,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,501 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 119,493 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EVC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $355.52 million, a P/E ratio of 404.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,002.00%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Articles

