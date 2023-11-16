Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

