Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

ENR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.86.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Energizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Energizer by 16.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Energizer by 13.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

