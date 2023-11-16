Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.86.

ENR opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Energizer has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

